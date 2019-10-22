× Death investigation underway after accident at Mooresville plant

MOORESVILLE, Ind — One person is dead after sustaining fatal injuries in an industrial accident at PacMoore Corporation.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, officers and the Mooresville Fire Department responded to PacMoore around 6:44 a.m. Tuesday on a call of an accident.

Police said an employee did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the employee has not been released, pending next of kin notification.

Mooresville police is currently investigating and OSHA has been contacted, police said.

Police are asking any witnesses to the accident to call the dispatch center at 317-831-3434.

This is a developing story and will be updated.