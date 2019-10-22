IMPD reminds drivers to look out for school buses following crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- We've learned new details about the Indianapolis Public School school bus that crashed into a building at the intersection of East 16th Street and North Emerson avenue Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the school says the driver has been found not to be at fault in the crash.

Marcial Garcia was shocked to learn a bus carrying 26 children crashed into the Cash American Pawn building.

He's owned his business near that same intersection for decades and says he sees drivers be reckless in the area.

"Between five and six, people drive crazy, especially if you don’t watch out," Garcia said.

Police say before the bus crashed into the building, the bus and another vehicle tried to turn onto the same street at the same time.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash.

"Everyone is coming back from fall break. Everybody is used to all the children off from school, so they haven’t seen school buses out and about for a week or two," said IMPD Officer Genae Cook said.

IMPD wants drivers to be more aware of the big yellow buses on the roadways.

"There’s a lot of kids on these buses, so please help the bus driver. Like when switching lanes, allow them to move a little bit easier. Remember their dealing with 20 to 30 children on that bus," Officer Cook said.

A spokesperson for IPS says bus drivers go through a safety driving course before getting behind the wheel. They say if a bus driver is found to be at fault in an accident, they must be tested for drugs and alcohol.

Garcia hopes this incident is a wake-up call to all drivers.

Police are calling the crash an accident.