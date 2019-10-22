× Indiana Attorney General files suit against three opioid distributors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana’s Attorney General is looking to hold three drug distributors responsible after the allegedly violated Indiana law.

Attorney General Curtis Hill filed suit against AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp. after the office says they:

Designed flawed systems that failed to adequately identify, report and prevent the shipment of suspicious orders for opioids failed to adhere to the terms of their own anti-diversion programs for opioids Unfairly and deceptively marketed prescription opioids

In the complaint, the Attorney General’s Office alleges that the companies distributed quantities of prescription opioids that they knew, or reasonably should have known, exceeded legitimate medical and scientific needs.

“Distributors play a crucial role in the drug supply chain,” Attorney General Hill said. “In Indiana, these distributors failed to meet their legal obligations, and the results have been devastating.”

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties, injunctive relief, removal of ill-gotten gains and other appropriate relief. You can read the complaint here.