Pacers open regular season hosting Pistons Wednesday

This year’s roster is young with several new faces. Seven of 13 players in rotation are newcomers.

The Pacers open their regular season Wednesday hosting the Pistons at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

“Some of these guys haven’t even known each other a month, so it’s going to take some time,” Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. “Tomorrow will be our first big test for us.”

As Pacers guard, and former Indiana University standout, Victor Oladipo continues to rehab a quad injury he suffered last season, the Pacers will showcase four new starters Wednesday night.

“I think we got to be patient with this group until they find their way,” Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said. “Our coaches got to find the combinations that fit. That might be from night to night. I’m really excited about the potential of this group.”

Newcomers are led by power forward Domantas Sabonis and center Myles Turner. Both are under contract with the Pacers over the next few years. Sabonis agreed to a four-year extension worth $77 million Monday. Last October, Myles agreed to a four-year extension worth $72 million.

“Everyday we are getting to know each other more and more,” Sabonis said. “I think we’re going to be ready.”