Police: man wearing fake beard robs West Lafayette bank

Posted 6:37 PM, October 22, 2019, by

Photo//West Lafayette Police Department

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are looking for help identifying a man who robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.

The West Lafayette Police Department said the robbery took place at the Centier Bank on Sagamore Parkway just after 2 Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was last seen heading north through the parking lot. The department said he was a tall man with a slender build wearing a fake beard, grey sock hat, grey sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery or the suspect is being asked to call the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.