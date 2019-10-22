× Police: man wearing fake beard robs West Lafayette bank

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are looking for help identifying a man who robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.

The West Lafayette Police Department said the robbery took place at the Centier Bank on Sagamore Parkway just after 2 Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was last seen heading north through the parking lot. The department said he was a tall man with a slender build wearing a fake beard, grey sock hat, grey sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery or the suspect is being asked to call the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME