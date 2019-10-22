We're discussing the pros and cons of buying a house. Mike Reeves of Strategic Wealth Designers joining us tonight. Mike, what's the first thing to consider here when buying a new home?
Pros and cons of home buying
-
Different types of investors
-
Construction after recession
-
Hidden charges up 1%
-
Ways to strengthen your 401K
-
Choosing home or renters insurance
-
-
Coverage under an umbrella policy
-
The effects of ‘Graying America’
-
How to establish a will
-
Stock market during trade talks
-
Saving for emergencies
-
-
Economic impact of impeachment inquiry
-
Saving for retirement
-
How to audit your personal finances