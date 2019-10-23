2 people dead after car falls 4 stories from downtown Indianapolis parking garage

Posted 11:24 AM, October 23, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people died after a vehicle fell from a downtown Indianapolis parking garage Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, an adult male and an adult female were killed when the vehicle plunged from a fourth-floor parking garage.

First responders were called to the scene at Market Square Center Garage in the 200 block of East Market Street before 10 a.m.

Photos showed a large response from IFD as firefighters gathered around an upside-down vehicle in an alley. EMS and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also responded.

IMPD is handling this as a death investigation. Code Enforcement has been called to check the structural integrity of the parking garage.

