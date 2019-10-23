× Best of the week! Changes coming for the weekend…

Skies are clear and temperatures are colder to begin our Wednesday morning. Expect a bright sunrise but be sure to have a coat out-the-door, as wind chills will be in the lower 30’s. Plenty of sunshine today and lighter winds, should make for a great day with seasonal level readings (63°) by 4:00pm.

A great evening ahead for the first regular season game for the Pacers downtown too! Enjoy…

A cold front will work through Indiana tomorrow but moisture will be lacking, so rain chances are extremely low through Friday. With the front nearby, more clouds are likely to end the workweek!

Our greatest threat of rain will now be SATURDAY! As a system develops down south and lifts north through the Ohio Valley. Plan on wet day with rain exiting the state by Sunday morning. More updates on timing and rainfall amounts, as we get closer to the weekend!