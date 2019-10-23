College Board unveils new scholarship program

Posted 8:39 AM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40AM, October 23, 2019
Data pix.

Indianapolis -- Applying to college can be confusing, and many students do not get the guidance they need. The College Board has launched a new scholarship over five years, starting with current seniors. FOX59 spoke with Executive Director of Scholarships Strategy for the College Board, Priscilla Rodriguez. You can head to www.cb.org/opportunity to sign up.

