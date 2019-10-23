Colts’ Jacoby Brissett earns AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 20: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass in the game against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jacoby Brissett’s career day got the attention of the entire NFL.

The Colts quarterback was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Houston Texans Sunday. It’s the first time he’s earned the honor in his career.

Brissett finished with 326 yards passing and four touchdowns—both career highs—as the Colts beat Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium to take the AFC South lead. He completed 26 of 39 pass attempts without throwing an interception. His 126.7 passer rating was also a career high.

Brissett is the second Colts player to earn AFC Player of the Week honors this season. Justin Houston was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.

