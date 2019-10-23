Kim Galeaz shares orange and black foods for Halloween

No hocus-pocus or black magic needed when it comes to creating Halloween party or dinner foods filled with both great taste AND good nutrition. Just focus on orange and black foods, like sweet potatoes, squash, pumpkin, black olives and dried black figs. She’ll put a spell over you with five easy ideas, from Sheet Pan Sausage and Squash to Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip, and even a Blood Orange Ginger Cocktail.

Sheet Pan Sausage & Butternut Squash

2 medium onions, cut into 3/4-inch chunks

6 cups peeled and diced butternut squash

2-3 tablespoons Private Selection extra virgin olive oil + more for oiling pan

Ground black pepper and salt (about ¼ teaspoon each)

6 to 8 chicken apple sausages (such as packages of Johnsonville or Aidell’s)

Grated parmesan cheese, optional

Heat oven to 425°F. Lightly grease a large rimmed baking sheet (18×13-inch) with olive oil. Place onion and butternut squash pieces in a large bowl and toss with 2-3 tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place vegetables in a single layer on sheet pan. Roast 30 -35 minutes, until squash pieces are soft, but not quite done. Arrange 6 to 8 fully-cooked sausages within vegetables and continue roasting until sausages are 160⁰F and vegetables are tender but not mushy. Stir once or twice while cooking. Sprinkle vegetables and sausage with a little grated Parmesan cheese if you’d like once you remove pan from oven. Makes 4 – 6 servings. Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Green, Black and Orange Salad

Kroger mixed greens

Canned Kroger black beans, rinsed and drained

Canned Kroger mandarin oranges, drained

Red onion slices

Black olives

**Oven-roasted sweet potatoes

Favorite vinaigrette dressing

Toss desired amount of mixed greens in bowl. Top with black beans, mandarin oranges, red onions and black olives. Add lots of oven-roasted sweet potatoes. Serve with favorite dressing.

**Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Heat oven to 425⁰F. Cut fresh sweet potatoes into ¾-inch diced pieces. Toss in a bowl with a small amount of extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. Cook until desired doneness, perhaps 25 to 30 minutes, depending on your oven and chunk size. Keep skin on sweet potatoes if you like it, as you’ll get even more of the good nutrients.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD

Olive Fig & Rosemary Spread

1 container (8 oz.) dried Black Mission figs, stems removed and quartered

½ cup water

1 jar (6 oz. drain weight) Kroger pitted Kalamata olives, drained, roughly 1 ½ cups olives (check all for any errant pits)

1 finely minced garlic clove

1 – 1 ½ tablespoons Private Selection capers, drained

1 – 1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

3 – 4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 – 3 tablespoons Private Selection Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tablespoon coarsely minced fresh rosemary

¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper

Combine water and dried figs in a saucepan. Cook, stirring frequently, over medium heat until the water evaporates, watching closely. It may take 8 to 15 minutes roughly. Place softened figs in food processor bowl, along with drained Kalamata olives, garlic, capers, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, olive oil, rosemary, salt and pepper. Process and pulse until all ingredients are blended well. Taste and adjust seasonings – and maybe even lemon juice and/or olive oil. Serve with favorite hard crackers, baguette slices or pita crisps. Refrigerate leftover spread in tightly covered container.

Makes about 2 cups spread.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD

Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip

1 package (8 oz.) 1/3-less fat Kroger cream cheese

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger pure pumpkin

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

½ to 3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/8 – ¼ teaspoon ground Saigon cinnamon

Fruits or cookies for serving (see below)

Combine all ingredients in a food processor until blended. Enjoy immediately or chill one hour before serving. Serve with thickly sliced apples, Asian pear, or pears. Even Kroger graham cracker sticks, graham crackers, vanilla wafers, gingersnaps. Makes about 2 ½ cups (10 servings of ¼-cup each)

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Blood Orange Ginger Cocktail

6 ounces Kroger 100% orange juice

4 ounces blood orange vodka

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

½ to 34/ cup alcoholic ginger beer

Garnish: fresh mint, orange slices or crystallized ginger

Add ice to a shaker, then add orange juice, vodka and lemon juice. Pour into 2 cocktail glasses, then top off with at least ¼-cup ginger beer in each. Garnish. Enjoy. Makes 2 cocktails.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD