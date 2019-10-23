“Sick” podcast on Dr. Cline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I broke the story of Indiana Fertility Doctor Donald Cline using his own sperm on unsuspecting woman 4 years ago. Today he has fathered approximately 70 children that we know of. His story is now part of a brand new podcast called "Sick". Lauren Bavis and Jake Harper explore the complications of the fertility industry and one doctor's abuse of power as well as the mothers, fathers and children living with the consequences of his actions. Download "Sick" on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

"Sick is an investigative podcast about what goes wrong in the places meant to keep us healthy. Award-winning journalists Jake Harper and Lauren Bavis dig deep to share shocking personal stories of medical injustices, and hold accountable the people and institutions meant to care for us.

Sick's first season explores the complications of fertility medicine, one Indiana doctor’s abuse of power, and the generations of lives he affected. Episodes released weekly."

