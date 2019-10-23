Try out an escape room this Halloween

Posted 11:38 AM, October 23, 2019, by
Data pix.

An escape room is a great alternative to a haunted house this Halloween.  Teddy Hall is the general manager of Breakout Games Indianapolis and shares more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.