Be Our Guest at Green District Fishers

Green District is a healthy alternative to fast food, and the concept was started in Louisville. Recently Green District opened its first Indiana location in Fishers, IN--located on the northeast side of 96th and i69. We’re open Mon-Sat 11am-9pm and Sunday 11am-7pm. We offer dine-in, carryout and catering. You can create your own salad or wrap or choose from one of 12 of our premade menu items. Everything is made fresh to order, and we prepare and cook all meats, soups and dressings in house daily—15 different dressings to choose from!

We feature monthly salad specials—this month is the Fall Guy. Catering is available for a delicious, healthy catered lunch, and perfect for corporate events and gatherings of all sizes—choose from salads, pastas, wraps, hummus, soups and sweet treats! Like us on Facebook for all of our upcoming specials and offers-- https://www.facebook.com/Green-District-Salads-Fishers-IN-116677063042048/

