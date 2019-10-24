× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 37 ‘Colts vs Broncos Preview’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts have a chance to extend their lead in the AFC South by taking care of business Sunday against the Broncos.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins preview Indianapolis’ matchup against a Denver team that is once against stout on defense. Could this be another trap game, a la the Raiders?

The fellas also analyze the Colts’ upcoming schedule and throw around some trade ideas before next week’s deadline.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play