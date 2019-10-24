Coroner’s office identifies 2 people killed after car plunges 4 stories from parking garage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man and woman in their 70s died after a car careened from a fourth-story parking garage and landed upside down in an Indianapolis alley.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 73-year-old Charles Hunt and 70-year-old Iristeen Hunt.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. The car landed on its roof after falling from the Market Square Center Garage in the 200 block of East Market Street.

IFD said it was unclear what led to the deadly crash. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating it as an accident.