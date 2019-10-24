Deputies recover items believed to be stolen from multiple Indiana counties

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Police recovered several pieces of property they believe were stolen from multiple counties.

According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were contacted by authorities in Hendricks County about a stolen Kubota UTV that had been found in Morgan County. The vehicle was located at a home in the 4000 block of State Road 142.

The investigation led deputies to Claudius Land, 45. While talking to Land about the Kubota UTV, investigators came across other items that they believe were stolen from Morgan, Hendricks and Vigo counties, including power tools, air compressors, jewelry, lawnmowers, power washers and generators.

Land and his wife, Shirley Land, 45, were arrested on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property and booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Deputies are reviewing recent theft and burglary reports. They’re asking anyone who may have had similar items stolen to contact Det. Josh Sparrow at (765) 349-5059, extension 4023.