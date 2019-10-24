Freaky finger foods for Halloween

Posted 5:29 AM, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:23AM, October 24, 2019
Recipes courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee's Kitchen

I love the way this cheese ball turned out! It looks so freaky, but also, it’s still really delicious.

I cut up a rubber hand prop to use as a mold, but if that’s unavailable to you, you can just mold the mixture into a hand shape.

Photo courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee's Kitchen

Amputated hand cheese ball

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup sundried tomatoes, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons basil, dried or fresh
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 4 ounces prosciutto

Directions

  1. Combine cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese.
  2. Mix in sundried tomatoes, basil, and garlic powder.
  3. Cut a rubber hand Halloween prop in half to use as a mold. Wash the prop and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
  4. Carefully spread the cheese ball mixture in the hand mold. When the hand is full, gently pack down the mixture. There should be some mixture leftover. Save it!
  5. Place in freezer for 10 to 20 minutes to firm the cheese ball.
  6. Gently peel the rubber hand mold away from the cheese ball and place on plate.
  7. Use leftover cheese mixture to fix any fingers that may have become detached from the hand.
  8. Cover the hand with prosciutto.
  9. Serve with crackers and a cheese knife through the middle of the hand for an added freaky effect.

Photo courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee's Kitchen

Severed finger hot dogs

Ingredients

  • Hot dogs
  • Hot dog buns
  • Ketchup

Directions

  1. Make the finger beds by using a sharp paring knife to slice the two sides straight down and the top and bottom with a slight arc. The carefully cut the tiny piece off.
  2. Make the knuckles by cutting arced slits, directly above and below each other, about a third of the way down the hot dog. Do the same thing in the middle of the hot dog and a third of the way from the bottom of the hot dog.
  3. Boil the hot dogs for 2 to 3 minutes.
  4. Load a hot dog bun up with lots of ketchup and place a hot dog inside the bun. Add more ketchup on top of the bottom of the finger. Repeat with remaining hot dogs.
