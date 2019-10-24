Freaky finger foods for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee's Kitchen

I love the way this cheese ball turned out! It looks so freaky, but also, it’s still really delicious.

I cut up a rubber hand prop to use as a mold, but if that’s unavailable to you, you can just mold the mixture into a hand shape.

Amputated hand cheese ball

Ingredients

8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese

1/4 cup sundried tomatoes, chopped

2 teaspoons basil, dried or fresh

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

4 ounces prosciutto

Directions

Combine cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese. Mix in sundried tomatoes, basil, and garlic powder. Cut a rubber hand Halloween prop in half to use as a mold. Wash the prop and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Carefully spread the cheese ball mixture in the hand mold. When the hand is full, gently pack down the mixture. There should be some mixture leftover. Save it! Place in freezer for 10 to 20 minutes to firm the cheese ball. Gently peel the rubber hand mold away from the cheese ball and place on plate. Use leftover cheese mixture to fix any fingers that may have become detached from the hand. Cover the hand with prosciutto. Serve with crackers and a cheese knife through the middle of the hand for an added freaky effect.

Severed finger hot dogs

Ingredients

Hot dogs

Hot dog buns

Ketchup

Directions