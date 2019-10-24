Freaky finger foods for Halloween

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee's Kitchen
I love the way this cheese ball turned out! It looks so freaky, but also, it’s still really delicious.
I cut up a rubber hand prop to use as a mold, but if that’s unavailable to you, you can just mold the mixture into a hand shape.
Amputated hand cheese ball
Ingredients
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup sundried tomatoes, chopped
- 2 teaspoons basil, dried or fresh
- 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 4 ounces prosciutto
Directions
- Combine cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese.
- Mix in sundried tomatoes, basil, and garlic powder.
- Cut a rubber hand Halloween prop in half to use as a mold. Wash the prop and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
- Carefully spread the cheese ball mixture in the hand mold. When the hand is full, gently pack down the mixture. There should be some mixture leftover. Save it!
- Place in freezer for 10 to 20 minutes to firm the cheese ball.
- Gently peel the rubber hand mold away from the cheese ball and place on plate.
- Use leftover cheese mixture to fix any fingers that may have become detached from the hand.
- Cover the hand with prosciutto.
- Serve with crackers and a cheese knife through the middle of the hand for an added freaky effect.
Severed finger hot dogs
Ingredients
- Hot dogs
- Hot dog buns
- Ketchup
Directions
- Make the finger beds by using a sharp paring knife to slice the two sides straight down and the top and bottom with a slight arc. The carefully cut the tiny piece off.
- Make the knuckles by cutting arced slits, directly above and below each other, about a third of the way down the hot dog. Do the same thing in the middle of the hot dog and a third of the way from the bottom of the hot dog.
- Boil the hot dogs for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Load a hot dog bun up with lots of ketchup and place a hot dog inside the bun. Add more ketchup on top of the bottom of the finger. Repeat with remaining hot dogs.