× Indiana A.G. Curtis Hill takes stand in disciplinary hearing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill took the stand in his own defense during an Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission hearing.

Hill is accused of violating the rules that govern the conduct of lawyers in the state of Indiana as the result of his alleged actions inside an Indianapolis bar in the late winter of 2018.

During a so-called Sine Die party, held to celebrate the end of the legislative session, Hill is accused of groping four women — three statehouse staffers and a state representative — after a night of drinking.

Hearing Officer Myra Selby presided over testimony of the four women earlier this week, in which they recounted incidents from the early morning of March 15, 2018, at AJ’s Lounge just south of downtown.

The women said Hill committed battery and sexual battery by touching them in an appropriate manner and making suggestive comments.

Hill was never charged criminally.

Attorney Dan Lundberg led his client through the events of the last day of the General Assembly.

Hill testified that his evening of drinking began with a lobbyist and his clients about 8:30 p.m. at the Capital Grille on West Washington Street and later moved to the 1933 Lounge at St. Elmo Steakhouse before the group headed for AJ’s Lounge at about midnight, shortly before the General Assembly adjourned for the session.

Hill admitted he looked at attending the party as an opportunity to “participate and engage legislators,” and review the recently completed session.

While Hill’s attorneys have argued that the Disciplinary Commission overreached its authority by filing a complaint about the Attorney General’s alleged behavior while outside of his official duties, Hill’s admission parallels the testimonies of other witnesses who considered the party an extension of the statehouse workday and interests.

Hill testified he ordered a vodka martini and mingled through the crowd, straining to hear conversations over the music and bar noise due to a hearing deficiency in his left ear.

The A.G. said he engaged in various conversations about legislation that was defeated or passed in the waning hours of the General Assembly.

“Contrary to my public persona, I’m a fun guy,” said Hill, who recounted he looked at the party as an opportunity to “laugh and engage.”

Legislative aide Niki DaSilva testified that while she stood at the bar, Hill approached and announced, “Don’t you know how to get a drink? You have to show your knee. You have to show a little skin.”

In Hill’s recounting of the comment, he said he was making the remark to the crowd in general at the bar, but it was directed at State Senator Greg Taylor, who was behind the bar serving up drinks.

“’Geez, you wanna get this guy’s attention, you have to show some leg,’” Hill testified, recalling the comment. “What I did not do was turn to some individual and offer to buy them a drink.”

State Representative Mara Candelaria Reardon testified that Hill touched her lower back and hooked his thumb into the waist of her backless dress.

Hill described that he encountered Reardon while walking through the bar, leaned in to engage her in conversation, “brushing her shoulder” with his hand to steady himself.

When he became aware there was no fabric covering Reardon’s back, Hill testified that he said, “’Oh, you got a backless dress. Is that the dress you wear for your performances?’”

Hill said he was referring to Reardon’s appearance during a ballroom dancing performance for a Hoosier Idol fundraiser he had witnessed.

Hill denied squeezing the representative’s buttocks as she claimed.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “My hand was on her skin above her buttocks.”

Reardon testified there was a second encounter when Hill stood behind her, touched her again and said, “That skin. That back.”

Hill said that incident did not happen, and he was not aware of any protestations as Reardon testified.

Lundberg then moved on to ask questions about the testimonies of Hill’s other accusers.