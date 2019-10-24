× Kokomo police recover large amount of guns and drugs in robbery arrests

KOKOMO, Ind- Two men in Kokomo are now facing felony armed robbery charges, accused of stealing X Boxes in two online sales gone wrong.

30 year old Ricky Walker and 23 year old Nakia Terrell were arrested on Wednesday.

Thanks to witnesses, police say they were able to pinpoint the exact house the suspects went to after both incidents.

Inside that home, they found more than a dozen guns, ammunition, drugs, counterfeit bills and the X Boxes. Police say one of the guns was confirmed stolen out of Grant County.

“It is a big accomplishment on the part of the department,” said Captain Tonda Cockrell with the Kokomo Police Department.

The two incidents happened just a few blocks north of downtown. In both situations, the victims were selling x boxes online. The buyers gave them a location to meet at, and in one case, the victims were robbed at gunpoint.

“We had seen a number of our shots fired calls or shooting investigations in the last couple of months predominantly in a geographic location that would include that location,” Capt. Cockrell said.

Just last month, a 19-year-old was shot and killed on that same street a few blocks away. It’s one of many incidents that have police on their toes.

“We’ve tried to focus our enforcement efforts in that general area for those type of crimes,” Capt. Cockrell said.

Police say getting guns off the street, especially in that area, is a big step in the right direction.

“It was a big accomplishment today,” Capt. Cockrell said. “Very thankful for the guns that were taken off the street, the drugs that were recovered and the stolen items that were recovered in these cases.”

Police say more suspects and more charges could be coming.

On Saturday there will be a peace walk starting at city hall in Kokomo, and encompassing the same area where these guns were recovered.