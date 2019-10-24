× Quiet to end the workweek. A wet Saturday shaping up for most of Indiana!

A cold front will slip quietly through the state today with a subtle wind shift from the northwest. The front should come through mainly dry. Any shower chances look weak and mostly concentrated for the southern 1/3 of Indiana by the evening! Not as sunny today, as thicker clouds will be around but still remaining seasonal for late October.

Friday, more of the same, dry with a mix of sun and clouds but a bit cooler. Any plans Friday evening should be good to go…

Saturday will bring rain, some storms, and windier conditions to the state! Rain looks likely for most, while temperatures SLOWLY climb through the day and into the evening. Highs may not be reached until around midnight. Rainfall totals appear healthy with some locations (esp. south) receiving over an inch or more.

Rain should begin to ease by Sunday morning, as sunshine slowly works back in by the afternoon, giving a bright end to the weekend.