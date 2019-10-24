Subaru recalls cars, SUVs for engine control, debris trouble

Posted 12:27 PM, October 24, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 23: The 2017 Subaru Impreza 5-Door is introduced at the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center on March 23, 2016 in New York, NY. (Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)

DETROIT, Mich. — Subaru is recalling over 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix problems with engine computers and debris that can fall into motors.

The first recall covers 466,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019, and 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks. Subaru says the engine computer can keep powering the ignition coil after motors are shut off. That could cause a short circuit and blown fuse.

Dealers will update software and replace coils and front exhaust pipes if needed.

The second covers 205,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019 and 2018 Crosstreks. The aluminum positive crankcase ventilation valves can fall apart. Debris can enter the engine and cause power loss.

Dealers will replace valves if needed. If a valve has separated and parts can’t be found, engines will be replaced.

Both recalls start Dec. 13.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.