Weather takes a turn, cooler and wetter; Weekend rain could be heavy

COLD FRONT PASSED

A wind shifting cold front passes late morning into the early afternoon providing us with a cooler day. While clouds are on the increase late day, rainfall with the front has been minimal. Some patchy, light rain is possible moving forward and through the overnight hours but it will be very limited. Grab the jacket as temperatures lower into the middle 40s by sunrise Friday- about the normal for this time of the year.

SOAKING RAIN SATURDAY

A real rain-maker is on the way as the weekend gets underway. Rain will spread north arriving before sunrise Saturday and it looks to be quite heavy.

Machine rainfall forecasts are in very good agreement that rainfall totals will be plentiful perhaps exceeding 2″ in some locations. It will be the wettest day here since mid-August and it may be one of the wettest of the year too.

Steady to heavy rainfall along with some embedded thunderstorms could deliver locally higher totals of nearly 3″ before easing late Saturday night. There is growing concern, despite being one of the driest Autumn’s on record, of flash flooding developing. We will monitor trends and be sure to check back on air and on line. Drier weather will return as the low departs early Sunday.