Family’s emotional plea after son found dead in car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A local family is sending a message after their 21-year-old son was found shot to death in his vehicle last Saturday.

Daiontez Locke, 21 leaves behind a 5-month-old son and leaves his family heartbroken.

"He was fun. He was really fun, he was loving. He loved to hang out. He worked,” says Locke’s mother, Kelly Langford.

Police say Locke was found shot to death in his vehicle Saturday morning on Dexter St., that's on the near Northwest side. Police say there was also trauma to his body. His parents say they don't know who would harm their child.

"I’ve been trying to wrap my head around that. I would say jealousy or something that was done,” says Langford.

Johnson says Locke was his pride and joy. They spent every day together.

"They say our kid is supposed to bury us. we ain't suppose to put our 21-year-old child away,” said Locke’s father, Rennel Johnson. “You can’t bring him back. And he's gone all I have is memories,” he said.

But those memories now to be made with the 5-month-old son he left behind.

"I’m just really saddened that he's going to have to grow up without his father,” said Langford.

Langford says she has forgiven whoever is responsible, not for them but for herself.

"I want the people brought to justice. I don't want nothing to happen to them. I want them to be arrested. I want them to be on a trial, convicted and I want them to suffer as far as the pain,” said Langford.

But police need you to come forward.

"The most useful information though is to come forward as a known person. do the right thing for yourself, the community and the decedent,” said Detective Brian Schemenauer.

They are encouraging anyone with information to call 317-262-TIPS or 1-800-262-TIPS. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could receive up to $1,000 in reward money.