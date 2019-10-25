Hamilton Southeastern’s Tony Myers wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

Posted 6:45 PM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:02PM, October 25, 2019

Hamilton Southeastern celebrates with Tony Myers after the senior won the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game (WXIN October 24, 2019).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Congratulations to Hamilton Southeastern’s Tony Myers for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

Data pix.

Trailing by four in the 4th quarter, HSE`s Andrew Hobson connected with Myers who took the reception 68 yards to the end zone for the game winning score in the Royals 28-25 win over Brownsburg.

Hamilton Southeastern and the rest of class 6A are off this week before beginning the playoffs next week. The Royals will face Carmel in the first round.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.