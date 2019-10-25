Hamilton Southeastern’s Tony Myers wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Congratulations to Hamilton Southeastern’s Tony Myers for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.
Trailing by four in the 4th quarter, HSE`s Andrew Hobson connected with Myers who took the reception 68 yards to the end zone for the game winning score in the Royals 28-25 win over Brownsburg.
Hamilton Southeastern and the rest of class 6A are off this week before beginning the playoffs next week. The Royals will face Carmel in the first round.