Indy Eleven begins USL Championship Playoffs

Posted 11:09 AM, October 25, 2019, by
The Indy Eleven plays October 26 against the New York Red Bulls II.  Senior Director of Marketing and Communications John Koluder and Indy Eleven player Tyler Pasher share more.

