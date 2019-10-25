× Martin Short to headline cancer support fundraiser at ONC

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tony Award-winning actor and comedian Martin Short has been announced as the the headliner for the annual comedy fundraiser, Laughing Matters.

Cancer Support Community Central Indiana (CSC) is celebrating its 20th year of hosting Laughing Matters, with this year’s fundraiser being held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

“For nearly two decades, Cancer Support Community has made the word ‘cancer’ a little less serious the night of our Laughing Matters event. It’s an evening to remember and celebrate all those impacted by this terrible disease but also as a reminder that sometimes, laughter is the best medicine,” said Cancer Support Community Central Indiana President & CEO Eric Richards.

Ticket prices start at $39.50 and will go on sale Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. at CancerSupportIndy.org and Ticketmaster.com.

“Proceeds from ticket sales come directly to Cancer Support Community and allow us to serve thousands of women, men and children with direct services each year,” said Richards.

More about (CSC):