Mooresville man dies in industrial accident

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – The Morgan County Coroner has identified the victim of an industrial accident.

The accident took place around 6:45 Tuesday morning. A worker at PacMoore Corporation got trapped in a machine he was cleaning, which re-energized before he could get out.

The Morgan County Coroner said the victim was identified as 22-year-old Sean Merrell. He was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma.

The coroner said the incident was a tragic accident.