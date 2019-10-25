Mooresville man dies in industrial accident

Posted 10:01 PM, October 25, 2019, by

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – The Morgan County Coroner has identified the victim of an industrial accident.

The accident took place around 6:45 Tuesday morning. A worker at PacMoore Corporation got trapped in a machine he was cleaning, which re-energized before he could get out.

The Morgan County Coroner said the victim was identified as 22-year-old Sean Merrell. He was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma.

The coroner said the incident was a tragic accident.

Google Map for coordinates 39.576860 by -86.373649.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.