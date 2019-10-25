Pacers celebrate Halloween at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

Posted 8:33 AM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:41AM, October 25, 2019

Victor Oladipo visits Peyton Manning Children's Hospital on October 24, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Kids at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital got to party with the Pacers on Thursday.

Several players including Victor Oladipo, T.J. McConnell, and T.J. Leaf joined them for Halloween fun. Boomer and the Pacemates also stopped by for a visit.

Oladipo dressed as Prince and sand “Purple Rain,” which he says is his favorite Prince song.

They spent the afternoon decorating pumpkins, eating treats, and making Halloween crafts.

Doctors say special visits like this really boost morale for patients and their families.

