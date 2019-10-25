× 18-year-old man killed in stabbing on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An 18-year-old man is dead after a stabbing on the south side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the Buckridge at Southport Apartments near Madison Avenue and East Southport Road just after 2 a.m. on a report of a possible person stabbed.

But the man who was stabbed wasn’t located at the scene—two men took him to Community South Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The two men who took the stabbing victim to the hospital are in police custody. Additionally, police have another person of interest in custody, but the won’t say how they found that person.

IMPD says this is an isolated incident, and everyone who is involved is accounted for.

We have a crew at the scene now, and we will update this story when more information is available.