Restaurant installs baby changing station in men’s restroom after stay-at-home dad’s complaint

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A south side Indianapolis man is on a mission to help other stay-at-home dads like him when they’re out in public with their kids.

Chris Brand told FOX59 in September that he had been trying for two years to get a local restaurant to re-install a baby changing station in its men’s restroom after a remodel.

There is no law that requires businesses to offer baby changing stations in both women’s and men’s restrooms, but across the country they are becoming more and more standard.

“Before I was a dad, I probably wouldn’t have even given it a second thought,” Brand said.

FOX59 contacted the McDonald’s location on the south side where Brand visited and within weeks, a changing station had been installed.

“I couldn’t believe how fast it did get done after you guys were here,” Brand said.

A McDonald’s spokesperson confirmed that the station has been installed and referred FOX59 to a statement it received in September.

“As a 35-year McDonald’s franchisee and local business owner, my commitment to families is very important to me. I have been in contact with the customer who brought this matter to our attention to discuss whether it is possible to configure the men’s restroom with a baby changing table while still complying with other important obligations such as safety and accessibility. I appreciate the feedback and hope our customers continue to share what will improve their experience at McDonald’s,” owner/operator Pete Wojtowicz said.

Brand said he is very happy that the station has been installed, even though his daughter is no longer in diapers.

“It’s an important issue, now more than ever. I mean there’s more stay-at-home dads, stay-at-home grandpas who are taking care of young kids, and even though I didn’t need it anymore because my little girl’s too old now, it was about helping other people,” Brand said.