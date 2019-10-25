‘Something blue’ takes on extra meaning for Colts fans who get married at Lucas Oil Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s a classic love story—two people fall in love, they get engaged, and then they plan a wedding.

But some extreme Colts fans take it to the next level, incorporating their love of the Horseshoe in their love for each other.

For example, James Quebbeman proposed to his now fiancée at the Colts 5K in August. "I yelled ‘Omaha!’ after we crossed the 50--true story--and he handed me the ring, and we went over to the end zone and it was like a touchdown 'Will you marry me?'"

Several fans have also said “yes!” in front of thousands of fans during a Colts game.

Some fans even rent out Lucas Oil Stadium for their big day.

Jennifer Bender and Lincoln Bender got married just a few weeks ago.

They grew up in Indianapolis, but now they live in Florida. Lincoln owned season tickets for the Colts for many years, and they thought getting married at Lucas Oil Stadium would be something different and fun.

They got married in the quarterback suite on October 12.

The venue only hosts four to eight weddings a year, and it costs anywhere from $500 to $40,000.

Couples who want to get married there have to be flexible.

"The difficulty sometimes can be scheduling around our big events like FFA and GenCon,” said Andy Mallon, executive director of the Capital Improvement Board.

But Jennifer and Lincoln said it was worth it.

"It was exactly what we wanted it to be,” Jennifer said.