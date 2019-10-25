South side fatal stabbing victim’s sister says ‘Indy needs to wake up”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. -- A family is grieving the loss of an 18 year old who was reportedly stabbed Friday morning. Police are questioning three people in the case.

Police said 18-year-old Nathan Henry was stabbed at Buckridge Apartments off Southport Road. Two men dropped him off at the hospital, but he did not survive. Those men are now in police custody, as well as a third person of interest.

Hali Weber said she was Henry's sister. She gave us photos of him and said he was a kind-hearted person who had love for everyone.

“Nate was literally the heart and soul of our family. He kept us strong through the tough times in life," Weber said.

We talked to a neighbor who says she didn’t know Henry personally but feels for the family.

“I’m sorry for your loss and I hope things get resolved and I hope whoever did this will pay for what they did cause this, yea I can’t imagine what they are going through,” said a woman living in the complex where Henry was stabbed.

Police have yet to release details about what happened or information about the three people in custody. However, investigators told us, some of the people involved knew each other.

Weber said her heart is in a million pieces saying, “Indy needs to wake up and stop all the violence.”

Just two weeks ago, we reported a south side apartment down the street from this complex has seen four murders in just over two years. Despite that, some neighbors said they think this area is safe.

“I actually used to live downtown," said the neighbor. "And I know that was a lot scarier than living here so, yeah, I find it always safe and never have any issues.”

Police believe this was an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD.