Special prosecutor appointed in officer-involved shooting investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A special prosecutor is being appointed to the investigation of an officer-involved fatal shooting in August.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said the special prosecutor is responsible for the investigation and to make a charging determination in the August 2 shooting that killed Deshon Downing.

Because the shooting involved officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), Mears requested that the court appoint a special prosecutor “in order to avoid an appearance of impropriety.”

“Immediately following being elected Prosecutor, I began to reach out to community stakeholders regarding the prosecutor’s role in officer-involved fatality investigations in Marion County,” Mears said. “Upon completion of these discussions, I plan to implement a new policy and standard procedure regarding the handling of these investigations going forward.”

According to a news release, Mears said he did not want his recent leadership transition to postpone the investigation that started in August.

Mears said the appointment will avoid unnecessary delay in the investigation, and no further comment will be made by his office.