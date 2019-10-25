× Tracking heavy rain and storms for your Saturday…breezy too!

This morning starts cloudy with a few, light passing showers. These showers will end early but clouds will hang tough for most of the day! With the clouds, plus, a northeast flow, temperatures this afternoon will hold in the 50’s. Overall, not a bad day but we’ve had better as of late.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies while temperatures slowly slip into the 40’s. It will be a dry night for high school football games, as well as, the Indy Fuel game at the fairgrounds.

Saturday brings rain! Rainfall looks likely through the day and could be quite heavy in spots at times. Embedded storms and some gusts will be expected too, especially for the afternoon. Rainfall totals will greatly vary but some areas could see up to 2″, although some areas will range between 1/2″ to 1″. Everyone should receive rain, so be sure to get some yardwork done today or early evening.

Sunday should bring us drier conditions by the afternoon and could end with some sunshine. Better weather for the Colts game and afterwards.

Looking ahead to Halloween, (a VERY EARLY look I might add) still indicates an aggressive system blowing through the state! For now, rain, wind, and falling temperatures could make for a nasty night for trick-or-treaters…be sure to check back for updates over the weekend!