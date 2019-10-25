What you need to know when voting early in Indiana
Hoosiers can cast their vote before Election Day!
Early voting allows for Indiana residents fill out your ballot in person at the Marion County Election Board office up to 28 days before an election.
Hoosiers are encouraged to prepare their vote by using the Voter Information Portal.
The portal includes access to candidate information and a sample ballot.
Voters who arrive in person at the Marion County Election Board must present a valid photo ID issued by the state of Indiana or the federal government.
After that, voters will complete an application to vote absentee, as Indiana law considers any vote cast before Election Day an absentee vote.
An election official will then provide a ballot to be filled out on site that will be safely stored until it’s counted on Election Day.
Early Voting Locations –
Marion County voters can vote before Election Day in person in the Marion County Clerk’s Office or four satellite voting locations. Early voting locations in Marion County, Indiana are:
- Marion County Clerk’s Office, City-County Building, 200 East Washington Street (W122), Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Krannert Park, 605 South High School Road, Speedway, IN 46241
- Perry Township Government Center, 4925 Shelby Street (#200), Indianapolis, IN 46227
- Warren Township Government Center, 501 North Post Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219
- Washington Township Government Center, 5302 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Early Voting Days and Time by Location –
Marion County Clerk’s Office, City-County Building
Weekdays:
- October 8 through October 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- October 28 through November 1 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, November 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon)
Weekends:
- October 26, 27, and November 2, 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Satellite Voting Locations
Krannert Park
605 S. High School Road
Speedway, IN 46241
Perry Township Government Center
4925 Shelby Street (#200)
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Warren Township Government Center
501 N. Post Road
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Washington Township Government Center
5302 N. Keystone Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Satellite Voting Schedule
Weekdays:
- October 28 through November 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Weekends:
- October 26, 27 and November 2, 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.