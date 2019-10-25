× What you need to know when voting early in Indiana

Hoosiers can cast their vote before Election Day!

Early voting allows for Indiana residents fill out your ballot in person at the Marion County Election Board office up to 28 days before an election.

Hoosiers are encouraged to prepare their vote by using the Voter Information Portal.

The portal includes access to candidate information and a sample ballot.

Voters who arrive in person at the Marion County Election Board must present a valid photo ID issued by the state of Indiana or the federal government.

After that, voters will complete an application to vote absentee, as Indiana law considers any vote cast before Election Day an absentee vote.

An election official will then provide a ballot to be filled out on site that will be safely stored until it’s counted on Election Day.

Early Voting Locations –

Marion County voters can vote before Election Day in person in the Marion County Clerk’s Office or four satellite voting locations. Early voting locations in Marion County, Indiana are:

Marion County Clerk’s Office, City-County Building, 200 East Washington Street (W122), Indianapolis, IN 46204

Krannert Park, 605 South High School Road, Speedway, IN 46241

Perry Township Government Center, 4925 Shelby Street (#200), Indianapolis, IN 46227

Warren Township Government Center, 501 North Post Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Washington Township Government Center, 5302 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Early Voting Days and Time by Location –

Marion County Clerk’s Office, City-County Building

Weekdays:

October 8 through October 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 28 through November 1 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, November 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon)

Weekends:

October 26, 27, and November 2, 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Satellite Voting Locations

Krannert Park

605 S. High School Road

Speedway, IN 46241

Perry Township Government Center

4925 Shelby Street (#200)

Indianapolis, IN 46227

Warren Township Government Center

501 N. Post Road

Indianapolis, IN 46219

Washington Township Government Center

5302 N. Keystone Avenue

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Satellite Voting Schedule

Weekdays:

October 28 through November 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Weekends: