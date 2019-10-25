Wheeler Mission getting help to expand their women and children’s shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Wheeler Mission is one step closer to expanding their current women and children shelter on the east side of Indianapolis; thanks to a little help from the city of Indianapolis.

In May the city of Indianapolis received an allocation of $55 million from the feds in new market tax credits and the city decided to use some of it to support the shelter expansion.

Out of the allocations given to Wheeler Mission Steve Kerr says they will see a little more than $1 million and it will be used for their expansion project.

On November 13th the mission is breaking ground on the shelter and will be able to house more women and children.

"This would allow us to build a facility that will get women and children off the floor; into beds to help preserve their dignity and then to allow us to serve them and offer them the services they deserve," Chief Development Officer Steve Kerr said.

The entire project will cost $12 million. They expect construction to last for about 18 months.