Your Town Friday: They sensed tension in town so added some F.U.N. in Frankfort

Frankfort, Ind - This week we're heading about 50 miles north of Indianapolis to Frankfort, where some people felt like there was tension in the town and they wanted to replace it with some fun.

Early last year, Larry Laughner approached Tammy Danner and some others with his idea. Before long, they formed a group called "F.U.N." and it stands for Frankfort's Unified Neighborhoods.

"Basically that's the story," said Danner. "We're trying to unify the neighborhoods. Bring the community back together. We feel like there were some things going on in our community where people weren't getting along, so we decided that we wanted to unify the neighborhood."

The group of about a dozen people has put on about a dozen events already. And they're all free.

"Nothing comes out of tax dollars," said Danner. "It's all done by volunteers and the community is very, very receptive to this."

This week they're getting ready for the Jack O' Lantern Jamboree. Last year at the first one, they expected maybe one or two hundred people at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. They got 1,500 people.

Not only is this helping people in the community, it's helping people within the F.U.N. group, too.

"I saw on Facebook, hey we're going to do this dance and if you want to be involved in planning it, come on down, " said Thresa Adams. "And I thought, I'm going to do that!"

Before long, Adams was literally diving in.

"I am a single mom of three kids and I wanted something me and my kids could do together. And I could meet more people. As a single mom I pretty much just work all the time."

Her spare time is precious, and she spent it taking the lead on this year's Jamboree.

She's planned a Trunk and Treat, hayrides, fire pits and s'mores and more. The Jamboree even kicks off with a parade.

"Anybody in town is welcome to come and jump into the parade!" said Adams. "If your kid has a fun costume, bring them down and let them walk."

"I like giving back to my community," said continued. "I like seeing the smiles on people's faces."

"I couldn't afford to do a whole lot with my kids and now I can do something with them at least once a month."

Is there still work to be done in the community? Of course. But their F.U.N. approach is doing something.

"We've really done it," said Danner. "We're really proud of what we've done for our community."

The Jack O'Lantern Jamboree starts at 3 p.m. Saturday October 26th with a parade and it lasts until 8 p.m. at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Again, it's all free thanks to about 50 sponsors.

Their goal is one event a month and they hope people in other towns will think about doing something similar.

