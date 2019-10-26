× Brogdon’s 30 not enough to push Pacers past Cavaliers

Six Pacers scored in double figures, led by Malcolm Brogdon’s 30, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Cavaliers’ strength inside, as the Blue and Gold fell 110-99 in Cleveland Saturday night.

Tristan Thompson paced the Cavs with 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting while Kevin Love added 21 points. Each of Cleveland’s two primary big men had 13 rebounds, as the Cavs outrebounded the Pacers 44-36.

“(Cleveland) pretty much did whatever they wanted,” said coach Nate McMillain to the FOX Sports Indiana crew postgame. “We’re not stopping anyone. They dominated the paint once again.

“We dug ourselves a hole we couldn’t get out of.”

Indiana also struggled to stop the Pistons, their first opponent of the season, in the paint, allowing 32 points and 23 rebounds from Andre Drummond last Wednesday, and Detroit will be the Pacers next opponent, continuing a three-game road trip Monday night at 7:00 p.m.