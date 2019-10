× Crashes on southbound I-65 cause traffic snarl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Crews are working to clean up two crashes Saturday afternoon

One of the crashes happened on southbound Interstate 65 by the Meridian Street exit. The crash involved a semi and another vehicle. The other crash happened nearby at the West Street exit. At least one of the crashes left fuel spilled on the interstate.

INDOT says both ramps will be closed for about an hour while crews clean up the scene.