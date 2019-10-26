Indiana Pacers hold off on changing arena name

Bankers Life Fieldhouse (file image)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers aren’t yet taking the Bankers Life name off their arena even though the company’s naming-rights deal expired in June.

Team marketing executive Todd Taylor says changes won’t be made at the downtown Indianapolis arena until a new sponsorship contract is signed. Carmel-based CNO Financial Group announced last year it wasn’t renewing its the naming-rights contract that it held since the arena opened as Conseco Fieldhouse in 1999.

Taylor tells the Indianapolis Business Journal that the Pacers want to reach a new sponsorship agreement before a $360 million arena renovation begins next summer. Taylor said several groups have expressed interest, but a deal couldn’t be reached before the NBA’s regular season began this past week.

CNO Financial paid about $2 million a year for the naming rights.

