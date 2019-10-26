Man in critical condition after being shot on Indy’s south side

Posted 5:51 AM, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:56AM, October 26, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot on the south side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed it’s investigating a shooting that occurred on the 3500 block of Madison Ave.

911 operators received a call shortly at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday about the incident.

Responding officers were able to locate one victim. EMS personnel were dispatched and transported the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.