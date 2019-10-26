× Man in critical condition after being shot on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot on the south side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed it’s investigating a shooting that occurred on the 3500 block of Madison Ave.

911 operators received a call shortly at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday about the incident.

Responding officers were able to locate one victim. EMS personnel were dispatched and transported the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.