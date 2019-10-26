Wet and windy open to weekend; weather improves for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The widespread rain has arrived in central Indiana this Saturday morning. Prepare for a soaker today! Showers and embedded thunderstorms will loom in the forecast the afternoon. A frontal system over the Ohio Valley is interacting with the remnants from Tropical Storm Olga. The set up of the two systems will continue to supply the region with heavy rain through the first half of the weekend. The heavy downpours could even result in flash flooding, so drivers should use caution traveling this afternoon. Rain totals may potentially reach the 1” to 3” range by Sunday morning!

Wind speeds will pick up this afternoon with southeasterly gusts up to 35 MPH. The strong winds out of the south will keep temperatures climbing after sunset. Central Indiana will see a late day high temperature in the lower 60s. The mild weather and the extra spin in the atmosphere with the nearby area of low pressure could produce a strong thunderstorm or a very isolated spin-up. The widespread rain will turn more scattered after 6 PM with skies staying overcast.

Scattered rain may linger overnight under a cloudy sky. Temperatures are going to gradually fall tonight on the back end of storm system. Lows will dip into the upper 40s by early Sunday morning with a slight chance for a stray shower. The showers will quickly depart Sunday morning and cloud cover will decrease by the afternoon. Sunday’s forecast is going to be a big improvement from Saturday. Highs will climb into the lower 60s. Indianapolis should dry out by kick-off for the Colts vs. Broncos games tomorrow!