6 people injured in accident that shears car in half

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Six people were transported to area hospitals following a two car accident which left one car sheared in half.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and N. Sherman where witness statements claim a maroon Buick pulled out in front of a red Chevy Impala.

The fire department says the Buick was split in two by the impact.

Three people were transported to the hospital from the Buick, including one male who was ejected from the back seat and is in critical condition. A female was listed as being in serious condition while another male from the Buick was said to be in good condition.

Three people were also transported to the hospital from the Chevy Impala, according to officials. All three were said to be in good condition.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the accident.