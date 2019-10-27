× Car flips and crashes into east side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A car flipped and crashed into a home on the east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Department was called at approximately 3:40 a.m. Sunday in reference to a crash.

Responding officers found a white passenger car that was inverted on the front porch of a home on Sherman Drive.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the accident or if anybody was home at the time.

At this time investigators think that speed played a factor in the crash.

It seems the female driver of the car was heading northbound on Sherman Drive when she hit a dip in the road and lost control of the car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.