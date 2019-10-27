Drying out on Sunday; great start to the week!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A potent storm system brought very active weather on Saturday! Steady showers in the morning turned heavy early in the afternoon. Rain totals generally ranged between 1” to 2” around central Indiana with isolated higher amounts. Indianapolis and Bloomington both had more than 2” of rain fall within a 24-hour period. Indy had 2.08” on Saturday, making it the second wettest day of 2019 for the city. The wettest day of the year so far was 3.85" on June 15. The soaker of a system also improved the monthly/seasonal precipitation deficit. The rainfall yesterday bumped up the monthly total to 3.70", making Indianapolis 1.09" above average to-date! Only a 1.56" deficit since September 1, which the is the first day of meteorological autumn.

Skies are rather cloudy this Sunday morning and wind speeds are still elevated. A few weather stations had measured wind gusts in the lower 50s Saturday night, including Muncie (52 MPH) and Shelbyville (53 MPH). It is still breezy this morning, but as the system moves farther away from Indiana, winds speeds will turn lighter. Cloud cover will also decrease throughout the day and skies will turn mostly sunny. Highs are going to be seasonal and should rise into the lower to mid-60s.

Pleasant weather is expected at the start of the work week! A cooler start to Monday will end with plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures. Indianapolis will reach a high near 67°, which is about five degrees above the normal high for the date. Monday will be the best of the week because rain, wind and a large drop in temperatures arrives midweek. The weather on Halloween looks messy as temperatures quickly fall during trick-or-treat times!