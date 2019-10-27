Fatal accident in Muncie claims man’s life

Posted 8:50 PM, October 27, 2019, by

File photo

MUNCIE, Ind. — A fatal accident on Muncie’s west side has claimed the life of an adult man.

Muncie police say the single vehicle crash happened on West Godman Avenue on Saturday around 5 p.m. The man’s vehicle collided with a tree, according to officials.

He died as a result of the crash. Speed is believed to be a factor in the deadly accident, police say.

The identify of the victim will be released by the Delaware County coroner after next-of-kin have been properly notified.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.