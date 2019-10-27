× Great start to the week; rain chances rise quickly

After a very wet Saturday, Sunday shaped up to be a fantastic day! Clouds in the morning gave way to abundant afternoon sunshine. Unfortunately, the beautiful fall leaves across central Indiana appear to have taken a hit from the weekend wind and rain. However, there’s still time to enjoy the leaves before they all completely fall.

Monday is going to be another sunny, beautiful day. The best day of the week! Highs will reach the mid 60’s, above average for this time of year. However, beware of some early morning fog that could impact your morning commute.

A weak cold front moving through Tuesday will kick up more clouds and the chance for a few spotty afternoon showers.

Rain chances rise quickly as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately, that means messy conditions for trick-or-treaters. Right now, the Halloween forecast is looking to be wet and windy with falling temperatures.

A strong shot of cold air is projected to arrive by the end of the week. This could even bring a few flurries with any lingering moisture in the area by early Friday morning.