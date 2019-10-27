× Man killed in crash on Muncie’s west side

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was killed in a crash on Muncie’s west side Saturday evening.

Muncie police say the single vehicle crash happened on West Godman Avenue around 5 p.m. The man’s vehicle collided with a tree, according to officials.

He died as a result of the crash. Speed is believed to be a factor in the deadly accident, police say.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Delaware County coroner after next-of-kin have been properly notified.