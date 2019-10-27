Popular Indy restaurant now selling their own brand of whiskey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --St. Elmo Foods recently released its bottled bourbon whiskey at local retailers allowing patrons to have a taste of the iconic restaurant at home. The 88 proof straight bourbon whiskey is made with dark cherry and bourbon vanilla beans and serves as the foundation for the Elmo Cola drink.

“Signature cocktails are borne from guest demand and the Elmo Cola, prepared with St. Elmo Bourbon, is our top selling beverage in all of our restaurants,” said Craig Huse, president of St. Elmo Steak House. “Aged bourbon is infused with premium dark cherries and bourbon vanilla beans creating a unique, perfectly balanced sipping whiskey – or – when splashed with Coca-Cola, a superb adult cola.”

And as the Fox 59 Weekend Morning News crew found out, this drink gives one more reason for fans of the restaurant to visit this popular eatery.